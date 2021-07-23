Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Danske downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

