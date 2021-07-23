Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 7.16%.
Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
