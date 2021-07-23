StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

STNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STNE traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.04. 16,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,643,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo has a 1-year low of $54.17 and a 1-year high of $70.74.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. StoneCo’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.