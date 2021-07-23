Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Canadian Natural Resources Put Options (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 8,021 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,016% compared to the average volume of 379 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after buying an additional 2,062,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.34.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.22. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.16%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

