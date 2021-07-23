STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. UBS Group set a €35.50 ($41.76) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.50 ($42.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €37.63 ($44.27).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €32.28 ($37.98). 2,548,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.86. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.