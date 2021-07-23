Stifel Financial Corp Sells 313 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,932 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VSE were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 28.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 193.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the first quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 233,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 139.9% in the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 127,290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 74,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSEC. B. Riley began coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. VSE Co. has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

