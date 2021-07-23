Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,532 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the first quarter worth $212,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $272,000.

NYSE:BBN opened at $26.33 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

