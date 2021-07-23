Stifel Financial Corp Has $706,000 Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMHC. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.76.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

