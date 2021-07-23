Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 1,442 Shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 102.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth $225,000.

MOO opened at $90.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.85. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $95.16.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

