Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Issues Earnings Results

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 8.04%.

Shares of STC traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.09. 543,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.06. Stewart Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.