Stephens Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $170.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Stephens from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.66.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $159.47 on Friday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $62.26 and a 52-week high of $168.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,880,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 139,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,045,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 58.3% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 22,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

