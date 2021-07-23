Stem (NYSE:STEM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Stem stock opened at $28.00 on Monday. Stem has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.96.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,439,000. Deep Basin Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Stem by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 823,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after buying an additional 437,014 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $6,138,000. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $1,944,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the 1st quarter valued at $1,927,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

