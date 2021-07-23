State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Raised to $105.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STT. Barclays increased their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.38.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE STT opened at $84.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.15. State Street has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.2% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in State Street by 2.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in State Street by 5.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.