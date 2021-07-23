State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 242,754 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 36.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 427,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 242,754 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $38,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,479,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,992,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,272,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.26 and a 12 month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

