State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 178,713 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,356,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178,713 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.10% of Schlumberger worth $36,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles increased its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $27.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

