State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 121,306 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,306 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $35,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,835,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,555,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 385,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,933,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

MPC stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

