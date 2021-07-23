State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 36.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,362 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.18% of Cerner worth $39,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the first quarter worth $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Cerner by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $66.75 and a 12 month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.92%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

