State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $41.07 Million Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,544 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $41,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $815,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,273,000 after purchasing an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,289.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,033,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACGL opened at $38.13 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.