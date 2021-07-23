State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $32.12 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 25.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,114,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $32,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 258.9% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Huntsman by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Huntsman by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Huntsman from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.82.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 76.53%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

