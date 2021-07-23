Standex International Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

Standex International has raised its dividend payment by 36.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years.

Shares of Standex International stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. Standex International has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $108.17.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Standex International will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

