StakedZEN (STZEN) Market Capitalization Tops $1.54 Million

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $509.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for approximately $50.27 or 0.00154712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00104171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00142689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,346.62 or 0.99547851 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,731 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

