STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Capital One Financial restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

