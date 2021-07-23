STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Hits New 1-Year High at $40.37

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.37 and last traded at $40.36, with a volume of 9884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.07.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.72.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 14,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

