S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 10.67%.

STBA stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $28.83. 1,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,167. S&T Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.98 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

STBA has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.