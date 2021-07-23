Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.62% of H&R Block worth $24,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 4.3% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. The company had a trading volume of 37,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,881. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $26.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

HRB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

