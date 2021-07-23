Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $21.39 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,346 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $21,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 152,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,046,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 659.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 45,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,131,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,962,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.00.

Shares of NYSE FLT traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.14. 8,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,395. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $295.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.13.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

