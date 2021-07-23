Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $15.56 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 1,712.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 747,476 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Hanesbrands worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,277,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,846,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,255,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. 48,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,609,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.79. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.