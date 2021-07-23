Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 268.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,365 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $12,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after buying an additional 83,926 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after buying an additional 116,909 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $339,316,000 after buying an additional 449,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

COO traded up $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $407.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,006. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.83 and a 52-week high of $415.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on The Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

