Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 186.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $15,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in AON by 51.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 568,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,728,000 after acquiring an additional 194,122 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $123,976,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth $7,253,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in AON by 207.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 147,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,044,000 after acquiring an additional 99,782 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 251.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price objective on AON and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded up $1.29 on Friday, hitting $233.80. 7,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,155. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

