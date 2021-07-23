SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FLOW. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised SPX FLOW from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $76.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.79. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.59.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.09%. SPX FLOW’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 10,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

