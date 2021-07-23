Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 160,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens upgraded Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, CEO Dean O. Bass sold 2,000 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $46,220.00. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 50,133 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $1,155,565.65. Insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253 in the last quarter. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ STXB opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $381.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.13. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $24.94.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 19.89%.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

