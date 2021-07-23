Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $14,645.00

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as £146.45 ($191.34) and last traded at £146 ($190.75), with a volume of 1790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at £145.35 ($189.90).

Several analysts recently commented on SPX shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £130 ($169.85) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £106 ($138.49) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,800 ($128.04) to £114.20 ($149.20) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to £100 ($130.65) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of £110.72 ($144.66).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £330.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.47. The stock has a market cap of £10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.90.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

