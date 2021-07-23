Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Stock Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 58.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 52,582 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 2,662.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Seth H. Z. Fischer sold 12,000 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,334.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,571 shares of company stock worth $98,682. 4.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

SPPI opened at $3.33 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The firm has a market cap of $546.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.