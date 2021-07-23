SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stake Cut by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 48.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 35,595 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,840,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $334,000.

RWX stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $38.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.35.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

