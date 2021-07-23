Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 455 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.9% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $9.92 on Friday, reaching $3,647.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,871.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,417.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total value of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

