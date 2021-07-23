Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,896. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64.

