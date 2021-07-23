Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.00. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,583. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

