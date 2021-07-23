Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.07. 30,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,011. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $87.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

