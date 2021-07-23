Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Acquires 318 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $79.27. 692,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,537,270. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $60.97 and a 12 month high of $82.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

