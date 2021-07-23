Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an underperform rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.90.

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.32. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 53.26% and a positive return on equity of 63.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,876.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,435.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

