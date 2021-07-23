Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE LUV traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.94. 239,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25.

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

