Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Issues Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis.

LUV opened at $51.29 on Friday. Southwest Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.24 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.