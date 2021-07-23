SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

SouthCrest Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SCSG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

SouthCrest Financial Group stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. 414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259. SouthCrest Financial Group has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SouthCrest Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SouthCrest Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal loans for cars, boats, recreational vehicles, and other purchases; home equity lines of credit; loans on investment properties; owner occupied real estate, acquisition construction and development, professional practice acquisition, equipment and inventory, construction to permanent, and investment real estate loans; and working capital and lines of credit.

