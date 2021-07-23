Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Position Boosted by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sonos by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,351,000 after buying an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Sonos by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 144,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $4,998,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,424 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.07. 7,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,723. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.48 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

