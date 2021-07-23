Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SON opened at $62.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.86. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $69.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

