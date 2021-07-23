Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.50 to $3.60 EPS.

SON traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.86. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 7,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $489,511.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,669,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

