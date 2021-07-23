Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) to announce $14.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 million to $15.30 million. Sonim Technologies reported sales of $21.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full year sales of $65.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $66.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $84.55 million, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $95.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Sonim Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.04% and a negative return on equity of 95.56%. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SONM. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SONM traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.43. 108,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,807. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 42.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 34,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 325,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Sonim Technologies by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 584,990 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

