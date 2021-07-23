SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SolarWinds from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SWI stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.00. SolarWinds has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 38.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,432,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,084,000 after purchasing an additional 675,312 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,425,000 after purchasing an additional 88,269 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarWinds by 75.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $61,040,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarWinds by 612.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 156,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 134,536 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

