SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $373.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $337.00 to $373.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 44.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SEDG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.82.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $257.39 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $253.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $162.60 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.23, for a total transaction of $2,612,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 306,350 shares in the company, valued at $80,027,810.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,667 shares of company stock worth $10,033,678. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 19.7% in the second quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 26,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 24.3% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

