Societe Generale Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kingfisher (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

KGFHY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kingfisher from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.00.

KGFHY stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. Kingfisher has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2298 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

