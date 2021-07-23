Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.20.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SAP
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
