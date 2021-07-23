Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $171.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.98. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

